The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

