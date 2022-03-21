Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,337 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,756,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $98,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

