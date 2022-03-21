Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $18.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.70 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.