Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in General Electric by 605.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 92,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

