Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

