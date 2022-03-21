Supply Network Limited (SNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.
Supply Network Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Supply Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supply Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.