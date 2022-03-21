Supply Network Limited (SNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, and supply management. Supply Network Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Pemulwuy, Australia.

