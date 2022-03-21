Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.82. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

