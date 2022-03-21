Smoothy (SMTY) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $198,093.15 and approximately $493,282.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smoothy has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.79 or 0.07061904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.80 or 0.99749445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041320 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars.

