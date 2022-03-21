Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of MMP opened at $47.95 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.
About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.
