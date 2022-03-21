Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.70.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of JRONY traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $50.01.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

