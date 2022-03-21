Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $4,923,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

