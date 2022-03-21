VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.
Shares of VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in VMware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
About VMware (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
