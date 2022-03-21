VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.

Shares of VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 14.16%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in VMware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in VMware by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

