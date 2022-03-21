Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.00. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

