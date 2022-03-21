Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 446 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

