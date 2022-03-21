Windsor Group LTD Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,827,000 after acquiring an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after acquiring an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,885,876 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $211.51 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $155.07 and a 12-month high of $212.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $192.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

