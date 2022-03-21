Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) PT at $6.20

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.