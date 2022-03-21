Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) PT at $6.20

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LCTX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.00.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.
