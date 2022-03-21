Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $970.00.

HWDJF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.24) to GBX 940 ($12.22) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.39) to GBX 1,000 ($13.00) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.