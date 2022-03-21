Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,427 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $192.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

