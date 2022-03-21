Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pool by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,539,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $489.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $463.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $331.60 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

