Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,436 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 260.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

NYSE:WST opened at $414.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.91 and a 1 year high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.