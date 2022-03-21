Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,812,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,723,000 after acquiring an additional 233,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $52.32 on Monday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

