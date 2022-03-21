iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,069,000 after purchasing an additional 806,055 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15,403.7% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,011,000 after acquiring an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,518,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGV opened at $340.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.94. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

