Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

