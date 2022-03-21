Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

