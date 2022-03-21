AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $159.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.53. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

