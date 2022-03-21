-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $2.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,585,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,345,000 after buying an additional 121,967 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

