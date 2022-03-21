Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 65,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

