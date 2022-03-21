U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,852 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

