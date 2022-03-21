U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 588.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter.

RYT stock opened at $288.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $255.16 and a one year high of $327.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.95.

