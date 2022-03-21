Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NYSE WFC opened at $51.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

