Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $45.01 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $57.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.