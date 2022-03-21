Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $45.30 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

