Impossible Finance Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $18,818.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.07052843 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 0.99697625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

