Unifty Price Tops $14.11 on Top Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Unifty coin can now be bought for $14.11 or 0.00034145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market cap of $24.51 million and $108,998.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unifty has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifty alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.07052843 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 0.99697625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041332 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.