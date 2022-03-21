Odyssey Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $62,454.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00036618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00108252 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

