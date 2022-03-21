Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $55.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

