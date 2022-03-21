Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 191 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 432,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 214,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 27,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,625,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.93 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $232.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

