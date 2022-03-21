Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $3.50 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,792,000 after acquiring an additional 953,272 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.29. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

