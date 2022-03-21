BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003816 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $261,138.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,187.18 or 1.00315701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002121 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,633 coins and its circulating supply is 893,845 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

