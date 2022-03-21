Analysts Expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Surrozen by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surrozen during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

SRZN stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

