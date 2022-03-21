Analysts Expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surrozen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surrozen will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surrozen.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
SRZN stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06.
Surrozen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
