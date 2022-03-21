$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

VIAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $309,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,808,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,711,000 after buying an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

