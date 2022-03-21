Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,810 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1,615.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 313,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 254,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 983.92%. Research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

