eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.310-$5.570 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

