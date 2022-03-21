Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

OSH opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $25,223.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,271 shares of company stock worth $2,701,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

