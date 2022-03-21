Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.40% from the stock’s current price.

U has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.83.

Shares of U opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.15. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 216,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.53, for a total value of $30,053,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,624 shares of company stock worth $44,952,276 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 435.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 170.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,713,000 after buying an additional 5,865,923 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

