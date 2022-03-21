Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Increased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.