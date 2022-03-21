U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 447 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter worth $7,407,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PJP opened at $79.99 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $83.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

