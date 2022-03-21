U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after buying an additional 224,292 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $94.32 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.31.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

