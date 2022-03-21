U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $120,961,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $3,809,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK stock opened at $267.34 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

