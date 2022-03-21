Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $219.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

